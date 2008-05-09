The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

You Can Buy Ninja Gaiden II Skins

Get out those wallets, 'cause Microsoft and Tecmo have some tender-lovin' DLC they want you to buy. With Ninja Gaiden II being released this June, three Ryu Hayabusa ninja outfits will be available for purchase at 200 MS points a pop. That's right, the equivalent of $US 2.50 for skins! In Europe, select retailers in the UK, Italy, The Netherlands, the Nordic countries and France will giving out the pictured skin to 39,000 customers who either at launch or for pre-orders. Everyone else, pay up!
NG2 DLC [NeoGAF via Xbox 360 Fanboy]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles