You Can Buy Ninja Gaiden II Skins

Get out those wallets, 'cause Microsoft and Tecmo have some tender-lovin' DLC they want you to buy. With Ninja Gaiden II being released this June, three Ryu Hayabusa ninja outfits will be available for purchase at 200 MS points a pop. That's right, the equivalent of $US 2.50 for skins! In Europe, select retailers in the UK, Italy, The Netherlands, the Nordic countries and France will giving out the pictured skin to 39,000 customers who either at launch or for pre-orders. Everyone else, pay up!

NG2 DLC [NeoGAF via Xbox 360 Fanboy]