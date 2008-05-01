You Might Get Another Unreal Game. Maybe.

Unreal's an engine that's making Epic some serious money. Pity, then, that Unreal as a franchise is a shadow of its former self. UTIII's done OK, don't get me wrong, but few at Epic or Midway would say it's performed as expected. So what does that mean for the proper Unreal games? You remember, those singleplayer ones with a story and stuff. What about them? Take it away, Mark Rein:

I'm sure that at some point in our future we will make another Unreal, single-player, story-driven game. I'm sure at some point there will be one...[however]there are no plans to do one today.

What about tomorrow? Oh yeah. Gears 2. OK, we'll get back to you in 2011, thanks.

