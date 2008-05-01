The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

You Might Get Another Unreal Game. Maybe.

Unreal's an engine that's making Epic some serious money. Pity, then, that Unreal as a franchise is a shadow of its former self. UTIII's done OK, don't get me wrong, but few at Epic or Midway would say it's performed as expected. So what does that mean for the proper Unreal games? You remember, those singleplayer ones with a story and stuff. What about them? Take it away, Mark Rein:

I'm sure that at some point in our future we will make another Unreal, single-player, story-driven game. I'm sure at some point there will be one...[however]there are no plans to do one today.

What about tomorrow? Oh yeah. Gears 2. OK, we'll get back to you in 2011, thanks.
Unreal Tournament 3 [Eurogamer]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles