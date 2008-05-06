Zapper Lamp Features %#*(!!! Dog From Duck Hunt

CrunchGear points to this pretty amazing Duck Hunt NES zapper lamp that features not only a Duck Hunt lampshade and orange plastic zapper, but also a replica Duck Hunt cart made of cardboard.

Lamp creator fluffypants says that the typical cartridge wasn't large enough to be stable, so she created a 1.5 scale replica to serve as the base. Pretty neat, though I wish she had slapped on a mocking dog on the other side of the shade.

Duck Hunt NES zapper lamp [Craftster, via CrunchGear]