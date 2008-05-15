Zero Punctuation On Grand Theft Auto IV



Well that was relatively fast, now wasn't it? Yahtzee seems to have jumped on Grand Theft Auto IV just as quickly as the rest of the world, and for the most part he loves it, going as far as to inform us that he plans on playing it some more after the review is finished, which, as he says, is fucking unprecedented. He also seems to share my penchant for turning the cars in happy little circles whenever the handbrake is evoked, which eventually saw me resorting to the time-honoured bouncing off of things method of turning the car. I am beginning to find I enjoy Yahtzee's reviews more the more I enjoy the game he is reviewing, whether he is positive or negative. Having said that, one of the best so far.