Zero Punctuation Overdoses On Painkiller



According to Yahtzee we are just now slipping into the Summer gaming drought, so rather than struggle to find a more recent game to review he's gone and dug out 2004's Painkiller, one of the best FPS games ever for folks that just want to kill some monsters. As Yahtzee points out, Painkiller not only lets you kill tons of bad guys, it also lets you do it in some very creative ways.

I'd actually like to see him review more old games. By the time he gets to the newer titles I've already paid, played, and weighed them. The retrospectives have nostalgia on their side, reminding me of a time when I didn't feel I absolutely had to play everything that came out.

Zero Punctuation [The Escapist]