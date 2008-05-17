Zoo Games' Order Up! Reminds Me Of That Chef Ramsay Show

Finally, the hardcore Tactical Restaurant Action gameplay you've all been waiting for. This is, where you don't merely cook the dishes, but you run the whole restaurant, too, which means you've gotta make several different plates up and manage the restaurant's menu, inventory and customers.

You've also got to hire and fire your own kitchen staff to improve efficiency, wow restaurant critics and avoid the health inspector. Zoo Games is bringing the title to Wii on July 22nd.

This reminds me of those Chef Ramsay kitchen shows where he browbeats and berates young, incompetent chefs or overhauls people's horrible, dangerous restaurants. I love those shows, especially if food gets burned and dishes get broken and people storm out.