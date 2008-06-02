2D-Loving Igarashi Promises To Grow Castlevania

Castlevania Papa Koji Igarashi has recently been chatting to Gamasutra about something near and dear to his heart: The 2D action genre. In a recent interview, he said he thinks 2D is still alive and kicking, and it makes him happy.

"I'm glad that 2D is still somewhat alive. It's been fun", he told Gamasutra's Christian Nutt.

Igarashi also said he hasn't lost sight of a new direction for Castlevania:

This time, I announced a DS title, but I definitely want to grow the franchise. It's something I'm really focused on. You guys will probably be hearing something from me.

