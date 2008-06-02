2K Games Tags Havok For Wii Games

2K Games is turning to the Havok physics engine to bring realistic motion to their upcoming lineup of Wii titles. The engine will first be applied to the Carnival Games' sequel Carnival Games: Mini-Golf before being applied to several as-of-yet unannounced Wii titles. Why should we care? Havok managing director David O'Meara explains.

"Havok physics engines allow game developers to realistically depict motion and the effects the game character has on their environment. Havok technology communicates with physical elements in the game and loads them with intelligence, allowing them to react to the players' actions in a realistic way. Of course, anyone who has used the Wii will recognise how important accurate movement is for the players' enjoyment of the game. Fans of Carnival Games: Mini- Golf won't be disappointed with the final results!"

He had me until the "Fans of Carnival Games: Mini- Golf" bit.

Havok signs licensing agreement with game developer 2K Games

Deal means Havok Physics will be used to bring realistic motion to several WiiTM titles from 2K

Havok, the leading provider of physics engines to the global game and movie entertainment industry, has agreed to a licensing agreement with California based game developer 2K Games. Under the terms of the deal, 2K Games will use Havok's pioneering physics engines to develop several upcoming titles which will be available on the Wii home video game system from Nintendo.

2K will initially use the industry leading Havok Physics engine to support its standards of realism and interactivity in Carnival Games: Mini-Golf™, the sequel to the popular Wii title Carnival Games™, which has sold over 1.5 million units worldwide since its release last year. Havok technology will also be used in other yet-to-be-named titles for the Wii from 2K.

David O'Meara, Managing Director of Havok, explains how Havok's physic engines will improve interactivity in the hotly anticipated Carnival Games: Mini-Golf title.

"Havok physics engines allow game developers to realistically depict motion and the effects the game character has on their environment. Havok technology communicates with physical elements in the game and loads them with intelligence, allowing them to react to the players' actions in a realistic way. Of course, anyone who has used the Wii will recognise how important accurate movement is for the players' enjoyment of the game. Fans of Carnival Games: Mini- Golf won't be disappointed with the final results!"

Havok's physics software is featured in over 200 triple A games available on store shelves today. With well over 90 games currently in development for release this year, use of Havok's ubiquitous software is up 100% for the same period last year. Best-selling titles featuring Havok physics include Halo 3, Assassin's Creed, Guitar Hero III, BioShock, World in Conflict, Half Life 2: The Orange Box and Heavenly Sword.

Blockbuster movies which have employed Havok technology to drive special effects include Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, 10000 BC, X-Men: The Last Stand, Poseidon, The Matrix, Troy, Kingdom of Heaven and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

At a glittering ceremony in Las Vegas earlier this year, Havok was honored with an award from the National Academy of Television, Arts & Sciences for their work on their pioneering physics engines which makes games more realistic than ever before. The company uses a combination of next generation physics, animation and tools to reach new standards of realism and interactivity in gaming technology and essentially turn their customers' creative aspirations into technical realities