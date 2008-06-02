2K NBA Cover Athelete Unveiled Tomorrow, Win His Jersey

2K Sports plans to reveal the cover athlete for their upcoming baller NBA 2K9 during tomorrow's pre-game show for the first game of the year's NBA Finals.

The 30 second spot will air sometime after the start of the Boston Celtics vs. Los Angeles Lakers 8:30 p.m. ET game on ABC in the US.

There was a time when cover athletes for sports titles were a big deal, but they don't seem to get as much buzz as they used to. Maybe it's me, and I'm not a sports fan really, but do people who play sports video games really care who's on the cover of the title they're going to by? More importantly, if you buy sports games, has it ever effected your decision?

Either way, if you're into sports games you should probably hop over to the official 2K site and try to predict who the cover athlete will be. If you get it right you could win a copy of the game as well as the athlete's autographed NBA jersey.

As part of revealing the new cover athlete, 2K Sports has launched a new community web site, www.2ksports.com/nba2k9, where registered participants can predict the cover athlete for NBA 2K9 from a selection of 16 NBA players. Fans have until 11:59 p.m. ET tonight to make their predictions, and participants who select correctly will be entered into a special drawing for the opportunity to win exclusive prizes. One grand prize winner will receive the NBA 2K9 cover athlete's authentic, autographed NBA jersey, along with a copy of NBA 2K9 on the platform of their choice. Ten other first prize winners will also receive a copy of NBA 2K9. All winners will receive their copy of NBA 2K9 upon release of the game.

NBA 2K9, which is being developed by Visual Concepts, is not yet rated by the ESRB and will be available this fall for Xbox 360® video game and entertainment system from Microsoft, PLAYSTATION®3 computer entertainment system, and PlayStation®2 computer entertainment system. For more information, please visit www.2ksports.com.