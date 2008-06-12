Two Guys Suing EA Over NFL Licence

Last week, two gamers - one in Washington, one in California - filed a suit against EA in the US District Court of Northern California. Their beef? That Electronic Arts, through their exclusive ownership of the NFL licence, are engaged in "blatantly anticompetitive conduct". As such, they're seeking - wait for it - "restitution and damages for those who purchased an Electronic Arts football game since August of 2005, disgorgement of all profits made as a result of anticompetitive actions, and that the infringing agreements be declared null and void". I admire their spirit, really, and I miss the NFL2K series as much as the next guy, but there's a time when legal action is called for, and there's a time when it's kinda stupid, and will only serve to further clutter your already over-cluttered legal system. This is the latter.

