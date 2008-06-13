A New Chapter: The Story of the Force Unleashed

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

I've got a very cruel test for you Star Wars fans. What we have here is a video dialoguefrom the LucasArts folks that goes over some pretty major, pretty spoilerish, plot points for The Force Unleashed. It also shows off a lot of the game. Yes, painful. So you decide, hit the game fresh and untarnished or stoke your fan engines now. Either way, know it looks pretty bad arse.

  • Disgusted Guest

    Where's my PC version Lucasarts? I have a Wii and a 360 too, will try out the Wii version for the novelty but it will feel so alien to wield a lightsaber with a controller rather than a mouse.

    Oh well, the game looks stunning anyway.

    0

