A Turok Movie? Don't Count Your (Dinosaur-Like) Chickens...

In the midst of a bunch of people talking/getting excited about a Turok movie, Variety's Ben Fritz makes a very valid point: just because people are talking about it, doesn't mean it's getting made. As anyone who's followed the fortunes of, say, Watchmen, or Halo will know, turning a movie from an idea into, well, a movie, is a lot harder than it looks. As Fritz says, "only a fraction of [meetings]turn into good scripts and a fraction of those actually get made as movies". And that goes double for ones based on a Disney property that Disney have nothing to do with, as is the case with this current "project".

Disney not making Turok movie [Variety]

