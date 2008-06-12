Activision Blizzard - World's Most Valuable Video Game Company

Now that Activision and Blizzard have a set a July date for their merger to be put up to final shareholder vote, it's time for the game industry analysts to do what they do best - analysing. Lazard Capital analyst Colin Sebastian doesn't just think the joining of the two will form a big game company...he says they'll be the best, at least from a financial point of view.

"We believe the transaction is set to create a formidable new digital media powerhouse and the most valuable interactive entertainment company worldwide, unlocking the value of industry juggernaut World of Warcraft, and possibly also setting a new benchmark for profit margins among publicly traded video game pure-plays"

Along with the rosy outlook, Sebastian is raising the company's target price (the price at which buyers will purchase the stock) from $AU 34.78 to $AU 42.16.

