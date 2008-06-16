The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Afrika: Sixaxis Camera Controls, You Can't Drive

Afrika details? Real ones, that actually tell you something about how the game's going to play? Wonderful. Taiwanese site GNN had a chance to play the game at a recent Sony press event, and are able to tell us all about it. Seems Afrika's driven by missions, sent to your camp via email, which require you to snap certain shots of scenes/animals (though it seems, thankfully, with no time limit). To get out into the wilderness for said shots, you have to use a jeep, though sadly you won't be driving it, as that's taken care of by your "AI/tour guide".

Once you're on the scene, photos are taken using Sixaxis motion-control, which determines not only the aim, focus and angle of the shot, but the clarity as well; if you can't keep a steady hand, the photos will turn out blurry. After you've got them, your shots are graded according to "composition, rarity and clarity" and you're given cash by your head office. The better the shot, the bigger the cash reward, which can then be used to buy better cameras. All of which sounds genuinely interesting (if only because it makes a nice change from all the action/killing), but is still not convincing me it's weighty enough to justify this being a full-priced game.

SCET 擴大舉辦媒體說明會 展示《非洲》《劍魂 4》等多款主力新作[GNN, via PS3Hyper]

Comments

  • scott edgar Guest

    deffinatly not buying this game.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles