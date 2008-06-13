Age Of Conan Gets Scandinavian Punk Rock Soundtrack

Get ready for difficult-to-pronounce names. Composer Knut Avenstroup Haugen has done a two-disc soundtrack for Age of Conan, featuring a variety of Scandinavian musicians, including Helene Bøksle, folks from Norway's State Opera Choir, and three songs kicked in by rock group Turbonegro, who performed at the game's launch event.

That's Turbonegro in the pic above, by the way, sporting spooky eyeliner and a crossbow. Oh-kay!

The first disc has the in-game orchestral tunes, or at least the ones Avenstroup Haugen considers to be "the very best". The second CD has more orchestral music plus the Turbonegro tracks, and the announcement mentions that the band's lead singer Hank Von Helvete says he's read "every Conan comic". How many comics are there, guys? I actually don't know.

Helvete's result is apparently a "rock-anthem of Imotephian evil". I don't know what that means, either. Plenty of info on these musicians follows the jump; the announcement doesn't specify the soundtrack's release date, but says it will "soon be available at music retailers across the Western hemisphere". Plus, the first disc is already available on iTunes, so have at, iPodders.

DURHAM, N.C.—(BUSINESS WIRE)—In the wake of the wildly successful Age of Conan launch, Funcom is proud to announce the release of a special Age of Conan soundtrack CD. Published by Grappa Music and composed by Knut Avenstroup Haugen, the 2CD soundtrack sends the listener on a spellbinding musical journey throughout Hyboria, while diving into the darkest, deepest dungeons of Vanaheim along the way.

The first CD focuses on the in-game orchestral music, and the captivating score delivers something for all moods, ranging from the lush and serene to the primal and decadent. These are the very best tracks from the game, as selected and produced by composer Knut Avenstroup Haugen. Several great musicians have contributed to the score, among others the amazing Helene Bøksle and a large choir including members of the Norwegian State Opera Choir and other prominent musicians and singers. This allows for tremendous variation in the musical experience, and will soon be available at music retailers across the western hemisphere.

"It has been a great honour to create the score for Age of Conan. To provide musical content for a universe that is so vast, so varied and so rich has been a huge undertaking, but an experience that never ceased to be immensely enjoyable," said Knut Avenstroup Haugen, producer and composer on the Age of Conan soundtrack.

As an added treat the soundtrack also comes with a special bonus CD, which includes eight more orchestral songs from the game. Not only that, it features no less than three songs by infamous rockers Turbonegro. After their legendary performance at the Age of Conan launch event, Turbonegro shifted into creative high gear and recorded a brand new song dedicated to their favourite barbarian, appropriately entitled "Destroy All Monsters". With lead singer Hank Von Helvete claiming to have read "every Conan comic", it's clear that the creative partnership goes well beyond the ordinary, the result being a rock-anthem of Imotephian evil, capable of kicking any ancient Hyborian beast out of their thousand year long beauty sleep. Turbo-connoisseur's should also note that this is the very first recording the band does with their new drummer Tomas Dahl, hence the thunderous drum rolls opening the song. In addition to brand new "Destroy All Monsters", the bonus CD also includes two additional songs from Turbonegro.

"It's just perfect that Age of Conan is supported with a song from Turbonegro - the two hardest rocking pieces of entertainment to ever come out of Norway," said Hank Von Helvete, lead singer of Turbonegro. "As a huge Conan fan, I am proud to be part of this statement against modern life boredom and common life impotency. Heads must and shall roll."

During the last few years, Turbonegro has significantly increased their public appeal, and their fan-club now boasts more than 2600 world-wide chapters! The band has been featured in numerous feature films and TV-series, most notably CSI, Jackass (MTV-series + both feature movies), Wildboyz (title song), Viva La Bam and Dirty Sanchez, as well as the game Rock Band II. As a result of their incredible music and independent attitude, two tribute albums have been made, where bands like HIM, Queens Of The Stone Age, Therapy, Satyricon and others have given tribute.

You can already purchase CD1 of the soundtrack on iTunes, while CD2 will become available during June. The physical version of the soundtrack CD will become available across Europe in June, and is expected to be released in North America shortly after. Please visit www.ageofconan.com for more info about the game.

Should you wish to hear an excerpt from the orchestral part of the soundtrack, you can now download the official trailer from the Conan launch event. The video was made using multiple RED cameras, thereby utilizing the best available camera technology. You can download the video from the media section at http://community.ageofconan.com

About Funcom - Funcom is an independent developer and publisher of online games for PC, consoles and mobile platforms. Funcom has provided outstanding entertainment since 1993 and continues to expand its track-record of more than twenty released games. Recent titles include 'The Longest Journey', 'Anarchy Online' and 'Dreamfall: The Longest Journey'. For corporate information please visit www.funcom.com. For information about Funcom games visit www.anarchy-online.com, www.dreamfall.com, www.darkdaysarecoming.com or www.ageofconan.com. Funcom is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker FUNCOM.

About Turbonegro - formed in 1989, and are Turbonegro are now one of Scandinavia's leading mainstream rock bands, and at the same time international punk rock legends! Based on a musical blend of hardcore punk, metal and classic rock, they created a monster entirely to their own specifications and let it loose upon the world with unforeseen success. During the last few years, Turbonegro have significantly increased their public appeal, their fan-club now has more than 2600 world-wide chapters, and the band has been featured in numerous feature films and TV-series, most notably CSI and different MTV-spinoff's like Jackass, Wildboyz (title song), Viva La Bam and Dirty Sanchez. Visit www.turbonegro.com for more information

About Knut Avenstroup Haugen - Knut was educated as a composer and pianist at the conservatories of Kristiansand (Norway), Utrecht (The Netherlands) and the University of Oslo. In addition to game music, his works include orchestral music and chamber music. Last fall, two large orchestral works were commissioned and performed at the Oslo Opera Festival. Knut has been involved in the Age of Conan project for more than three years and has composed, arranged, mixed and produced the score.

About Conan Properties International LLC - Conan Properties International LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Paradox Entertainment Inc., controls rights to Conan, many associated characters and the Hyborian world, as created by Robert E. Howard and various rights expanded upon by many acclaimed authors and artists. Many consider Conan the world's best-known fantasy character. For more information about Conan Properties International LLC, visit www.conan.com. For information about Paradox Entertainment Inc., visit www.paradox-entertainment.com.

