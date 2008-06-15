Battery Packs Cause Wii Wheel Alignment Issues?

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Apparently, using anything other than disposable "crap-arsed gas station batteries" turns a Wii Wheel driving experience into that of a 1978 Datsun heading down to the shore. And no, that's not a desirable mod. Not for Don at videolamer, anyway. He swears that using the battery packs from the React Recharge Dock for the Wiimote reduces the 'Mote's weight and makes it drive off centre when placed in the Wii Wheel.

Quoth Don:

Was the weight difference, a very noticeable one, messing with the 'mote's center-point?

Yes, in fact. Replacing the rechargeable pack with a standard set of crap-assed gas station batteries made our karts dead centre again.

Now I've got to figure out how to add weight to my charger packs. That or play Kart at an odd angle.

So, fair warning, considering that the React dock runs about $AU 53.22, if you Kart like hell and are considering eco-friendly ways to keep your 'Mote juiced. Does anyone else have the same kind of issue, or just this guy?

Peripheral Disdain [Videolamer, thanks taidan]

  • Josh Guest

    Its definately true for the react battery packs. I have to hold my steering wheel about 45 degrees to the right to go straight. Its very obvious. I pop the packs out and switch to 2 AA batteries and it works fine. I dont know why that happens though.

    0
  • Jason Guest

    The weight of these REACT battery packs has nothing to do with this. Obviously if you still hold the remote level, the sensors should read that it's level regardless of weight. I also have the REACT batteries and there is about a 45 degree tilt to the left. The REACT batteries output 4v instead of the 2.4v-3.0v that rechargeable and alkaline AA's put out. My best guess is that this is overpowering the accelerometers and causing a wrong reading. Either way, I would not recommend this product. I have been trying to contact REACT about this issue and they don't respond. Guess I'm just another sucker giving them money.

    0

