When poking fun at the "competition" one has to be careful not to step into "pompous" territory. Generally, a dash of quality humour that results in a few laughs is for the best. We're not quite sure that Battlefield: Bad Company's attempt to glom onto the Metal Gear Solid 4 hype by way of respectful ribbing is even remotely successful, but we'll let you be the judge of that.
Battlefield: Bad Company Mocks Metal Gear
Comments
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
Our Favourite Games Of The Decade
Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.
Hmm weird no link or picture etc.
Is it just my crappy adsl or does the article need fixing?
Cheers - Kactus