Battlefield: Bad Company Mocks Metal Gear


When poking fun at the "competition" one has to be careful not to step into "pompous" territory. Generally, a dash of quality humour that results in a few laughs is for the best. We're not quite sure that Battlefield: Bad Company's attempt to glom onto the Metal Gear Solid 4 hype by way of respectful ribbing is even remotely successful, but we'll let you be the judge of that.

  • kactus @Kamil Czajko

    Hmm weird no link or picture etc.

    Is it just my crappy adsl or does the article need fixing?

    Cheers - Kactus

  • Dave Guest

    funniest thing I have seen in a long time hell I would buy that game just for the humour

