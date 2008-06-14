Best Kojima Autograph Ever?

While everyone else was pushing Metal Gear Solid 4 sleeves in Hideo Kojima's face, nervously anticipating his autograph, Ray—friend of Kotaku reader Andrew—went clever. At the New York City Uniqlo signing event, he opted to have a pack of Marlboros personalised by Hideo while everyone else was upping the value of their copy of Snatcher. Kojima seems to have found the situation quite amusing. Thanks, Andrew!