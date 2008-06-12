Billy Mitchell Manages to Make Himself Look Like an Even Bigger Arse



We've covered Donkey-Kong perfectionist documentary The King of Kong in painful detail, talking about Billy Mitchell's trash talking, the making of the movie, we've even had top-notch movie critic review The King of Kong.

But G4 managed to dig deeper, to delve into the very psychie of Mitchell, unearthing an even bigger arse than the one seen on the big screen. It's too bad they didn't get around to asking the tough questions, question like: Where did you get that tie? Does your thumb ever get tired? Do you rent out the space under the front of your hair?

Check out the full airing of Mitchell's philosophy on Friday at 9 p.m.