Britain Gets Itself An Early Street Fighter IV Hands-On

Unless you're a die-hard fighting game nut (and British), you probably weren't planning on popping round to the Battle of Destiny fighting game tournament next month. Shame. Because by not attending you're not only missing out on a chance to play Street Fighter II HD early, but you're missing out on a chance to play the arcade version of Street Fighter IV early as well. Oh, so you've changed your mind? Fancy that. It's on July 26 & 27, at the London Metropolitan Uni.

