Bungie Chill-Out Map Remake Debuts at MLG San Diego


Chill Out, an all-time greatest hit for Halo gamers from the Combat Evolved days, is getting a makeover and will be coming to Halo 3 soon. Bungie debuted "Cold Storage" at Major League Gaming San Diego over the weekend, to wild applause from the gallery, which watched the first match on the new map.

Bungie offered no word on when specifically it will drop. MLG's site has some low-res shots of the event (camera shots of the monitor). You can at least make out the chilly, blue-hued, nitrogen-spewing environment familiar to the original Chill Out. Three more pics after the jump, and more in MLG's gallery.




Bungie Makes World Premiere of Chill Out Remake at MLG San Diego [Major League Gaming]

