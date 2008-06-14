Catch Resistance 2 Single Player Footage Tonight

If you're reading this chances are you're a night owl. Good thing too, tonight's episode of GameTrailersTV has Geoff Keighley pulling an all nighter with Insomniac's Ted Price as the two check out some never-before-seen single player campaign footage from Resistance 2. The show will also include some new multiplayer footage as well as a peek at some new cities, enemies and weapons from teh game.

If you're up for some Resistance 2 and can't sleep than check out the show on Spike at 1 a.m. Yes ONE in the morning.