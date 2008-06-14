Catch Resistance 2 Single Player Footage Tonight

If you're reading this chances are you're a night owl. Good thing too, tonight's episode of GameTrailersTV has Geoff Keighley pulling an all nighter with Insomniac's Ted Price as the two check out some never-before-seen single player campaign footage from Resistance 2. The show will also include some new multiplayer footage as well as a peek at some new cities, enemies and weapons from teh game.
If you're up for some Resistance 2 and can't sleep than check out the show on Spike at 1 a.m. Yes ONE in the morning.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink