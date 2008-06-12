Celebrate Father's Day In Middle Earth

What better way to celebrate Father's Day than a relaxing stroll through Middle-Earth? Codemasters Online invites players to drag their fathers kicking and screaming into the MMO realm with a bit of Lord of the Rings Online. The game will feature a series of celebratory Father's Day events this Sunday, June 15th, ranging from fathers and sons fishing (apparently daughters don't fish, despite the screenshot), music, fireworks, and various challenges taking place throughout the day.

"What better way to celebrate Father's Day than spend it with your loved ones in the greatest fantasy world ever created?" said David Solari Vice President of Codemasters Online. "We invite fathers to come and enjoy the festivities that will we be running all day to mark this special occasion."

See? there's a man who knows you can't write about a special Father's Day event without using the phrase "What better way".

Players are encouraged to use the free trial at TryLotRO.com to get their dads online. Start downloading now so you can spend a lazy Sunday explaining the WASD keys to your father before giving up in frustration and taking him out to Chili's. Mmmm, Chili's.