Codemasters Co-Founders Get Queenly Honours

Codemasters co-founders David and Richard Darling were recognised by the Queen of England, Elizabeth II during her annual birthday honours. Both brothers were named Commanders of the Order of the British Empire, a British order of chivalry established back in 1917 by King George V, recognised for their contribution to the video game industry.

"For over 20 years David and Richard led Codemasters as it became one of the video game industry's great British success stories", said Rod Cousens, present head of Codemasters.

"Their drive and passion for creating the best in interactive entertainment will always be part of the industry's heritage and this recognition is well deserved".

Good show, Darlings. The British video game industry wouldn't have been the same without you two. Enjoy those badges!

'Darlings' of UK games honoured [BBC via CVG]

