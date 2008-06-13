Colbert Invokes Katamari, Tetris, Mario While Mocking Japan's Election Coverage

Video games got a little face time on the Colbert report last night when the show's namesake let loose on Japan and their grab-and-peel election coverage technology.
That's the best you can do?
I happen to know that you have robots, slapping machines, human Tetris, Katamari and sex bots, you could have just written the candidates names on meat hats and let a lizard pick the winner.
Colbert got into such a froth he actually used Mario's name in vain. I've moved the vid to the jump because it was hanging up our page for some reason.
