Commercial Shredder vs An Asteroids Cabinet



Will it blend? OLD NEWS. So 2007. This year, it's all about will it shred. That's the question SSI are asking. SSI make commercial-grade shredders. These things don't shred incriminating tax documents. They shred machines. Watch, then, as one of their units goes up against a genuine Asteroids arcade cabinet, in an effort to see which of the two will come out on top. Just...don't put your money on Asteroids walking away from this one.

Watch a commercial shredder devour an Asteroids cabinet [Boing-Boing]