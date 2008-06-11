Commercial Shredder vs An Asteroids Cabinet

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Will it blend? OLD NEWS. So 2007. This year, it's all about will it shred. That's the question SSI are asking. SSI make commercial-grade shredders. These things don't shred incriminating tax documents. They shred machines. Watch, then, as one of their units goes up against a genuine Asteroids arcade cabinet, in an effort to see which of the two will come out on top. Just...don't put your money on Asteroids walking away from this one.

Watch a commercial shredder devour an Asteroids cabinet [Boing-Boing]

