Completely Completed Castle Crashers Gets Rated Rating of T



The highly anticipated Xbox Live Arcade title Castle Crashers has just gotten its gold wings from the ESRB. Xbox 360 Fanboy caught the latest update on the ESRB site, showing that the hyper-cute beat-em-up still gets a T for "blood and gore, cartoon violence and crude humor." Well done, The Behemoth! More assurance that this title is on the way, and it'll be chock full of irony and lulz.

