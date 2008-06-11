Damn, Japanese Beef Is Tasty

To: Crecente
From: Ashcraft
I have been up since 4 this morning and am TOTALLY BLOTTO. But! Good new, I have steak tonight, Japanese beef. Big, fat steak. We all had steaks, and they were something like $AU 31.62 a steak. The in-laws came by today and had lunch. They brought meat. Delicious meat.
What you missed last night
FFXIII still PS3 only
UT3 box talks Gears 2 exclusive stuff
Rose and Camellia are back
JT transcript
Konami cancels Akihabara MGS4 event
Microsoft 360 RPG screenshoot blowout
Meat after the jump.
