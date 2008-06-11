The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Damn, Japanese Beef Is Tasty

To: Crecente
From: Ashcraft

I have been up since 4 this morning and am TOTALLY BLOTTO. But! Good new, I have steak tonight, Japanese beef. Big, fat steak. We all had steaks, and they were something like $AU 31.62 a steak. The in-laws came by today and had lunch. They brought meat. Delicious meat.

What you missed last night
FFXIII still PS3 only
UT3 box talks Gears 2 exclusive stuff
Rose and Camellia are back
JT transcript
Konami cancels Akihabara MGS4 event
Microsoft 360 RPG screenshoot blowout

Meat after the jump.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles