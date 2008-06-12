Disgaea 3 Trailer (Now In English!)



Disgaea 3's due in, oh, a couple of months in the US, but you wouldn't know it from how quiet everyone's been. What, no hype left for Nippon Ichi and Disgaea? No love for Stupid Hard Levels? For switching seats with classmates? Come ooooooonnnn. Maybe this English-language trailer for the game will get you in the mood for throws, and Prinnies, and combat of a tactical nature.