Dragon Ball Gives Hardware Sales A Boost In Japan

Hardware sales in Japan were down a bit for every console that didn't get its own version of Namco Bandai's Dragon Ball Z: Burst Limit. PSP sales continue to cool as Monster Hunter drops further down the software charts. We'll know next week how much of a helping hand Metal Gear Solid 4 gives the PlayStation 3. For now, Media Create sales charts for the week of June 2 to June 8.

PSP - 62,016

Wii - 44,639

Nintendo DS - 35,020

PlayStation 3 - 10,856

PlayStation 2 - 6,279

Xbox 360 - 2,280