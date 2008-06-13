Dragon Ball Gives Hardware Sales A Boost In Japan

Hardware sales in Japan were down a bit for every console that didn't get its own version of Namco Bandai's Dragon Ball Z: Burst Limit. PSP sales continue to cool as Monster Hunter drops further down the software charts. We'll know next week how much of a helping hand Metal Gear Solid 4 gives the PlayStation 3. For now, Media Create sales charts for the week of June 2 to June 8.
- PSP - 62,016
- Wii - 44,639
- Nintendo DS - 35,020
- PlayStation 3 - 10,856
- PlayStation 2 - 6,279
- Xbox 360 - 2,280
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink