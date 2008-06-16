Easter Egg: Will Wright's Head in Spore

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Easter Egg discovery is a bit like genetic mutation. Get enough numbers to try some random stuff that's well outside of what they're supposed to be doing, let alone what they've evolved to do, and you'll hit something eventually. How apt that the Spore Creature Creator Demo, leaked yesterday and downloaded by lots of gamers, provides that lesson.

Reader Bahamut sends the above Easter Egg, which is Spore creator Will Wright's head floating over the galaxy in the main menu screen. How'd he do it? By tinkering around. "Before I quit out of the entire game I try just randomly clicking around the main menu ..". Bahamut explains. Methinks he would have been among the first fishies crawling out of the ocean to breathe gas and not water. ("Before spawning and dying, I decided to randomly swim up this rock to see how far it was to the water's surface ..".)

Bahamut shows how he did it after the jump. Since this precedes the official demo release, can we call this a zero-day Easter Egg?

Okay, so I was screwing around with the (leaked) Spore Creature Creator demo late this evening, and right before I quit out of the entire game I try just randomly clicking around the main menu (the galaxy). If you click the centre of the galaxy, the menu buttons for "Load Creature", etc. disappear, which allows you to view the galaxy unhindered. While in this view, if you hold down the left mouse button move left or right you can give the galaxy a "spin". If you spin the galaxy fast enough, this pops up in the centre of your screen.

Alright everybody, go give it a try!

  gim Guest

    that happened yo me and it scared me

