Fable 2 Has The Best Tree Monster Ever

Lionhead hasn't made much noise about the tree beasts that inhabit the world of Fable 2—at least not that we've noticed—as the developers seem to be focusing more on choices and consequences, pets and acorns. Epic stories and working family structures are great bullet points, but give us a nasty tree golem or benign but menacing looking treant and we're pretty much satisfied.

A smattering of new Fable 2 media joins that woodsy monster pic.