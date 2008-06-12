The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Fatal Inertia Speeding To PSN Next Week

Koei has dropped us a line to let us know that Fatal Inertia EX, originally Fatal Inertia for the Xbox 360, should be hitting the PlayStation network next Thursday, June 19th. The PlayStation 3 release of the game features a retooled flight model for improved handling and faster speeds, as well as an all new racing environment - the Fatal Inertia Proving Grounds - set in the arid desert. Another added bonus for the PS3 is the ability to steer with the SIXAXIS motion sensing controls, a feature that I've played for for a few minutes and then immediately turned off in every other PS3 racing game that's featured it. Who knows, this might be the one!

Fatal Inertia EX will be available in demo form along with the full version, which will set you back $AU 31.61.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles