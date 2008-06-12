Fatal Inertia Speeding To PSN Next Week

Koei has dropped us a line to let us know that Fatal Inertia EX, originally Fatal Inertia for the Xbox 360, should be hitting the PlayStation network next Thursday, June 19th. The PlayStation 3 release of the game features a retooled flight model for improved handling and faster speeds, as well as an all new racing environment - the Fatal Inertia Proving Grounds - set in the arid desert. Another added bonus for the PS3 is the ability to steer with the SIXAXIS motion sensing controls, a feature that I've played for for a few minutes and then immediately turned off in every other PS3 racing game that's featured it. Who knows, this might be the one!

Fatal Inertia EX will be available in demo form along with the full version, which will set you back $AU 31.61.