Fishing, Block-Breaking, And A Samurai Showdown

It's Wii Downloadables Day, and this week sees a set of two WiiWare titles and one big Virtual Console release that will have us geeks and otaku complaining about our lack of Wii storage space all day long!
On the WiiWare side of things we get an update to the classic block-breaking genre with Gameloft's aptly titled Block Breaker Deluxe (800 points), which adds special bricks, weapons, and the ever-popular ball-speed variations to the standard ball-on-paddle action, along with an exclusive multiplayer mode.
Then we have Neko Entertainment's epic fishing adventure Cocoto Fishing Master (700 points), which casts (ouch) you as Cocoto, a strange little fellow travelling the world in search of the five millennial fish that can save the world. Check out the official website for more info on what could be a rather enchanting little title.
Finally we have the lone VC title, Samurai Showdown for the NEOGEO (900 points), the classic title that launched the revolutionary fighting-game series. It's a cherry on top of a decidedly quality Wii update Monday. Fishing, anyone?
WiiWare
Block Breaker Deluxe� (Gameloft, 1-2 players, Rated E for Everyone-Mild Suggestive Themes, 800 Wii Points): Prepare for the frenzy of the coolest block-breaker game ever. Block Breaker Deluxe is a reinvention of the classic arcade brick-breaker game with a trendy graphical style, fun atmosphere and an exclusive multiplayer mode. Lively characters and amazing graphics provide distinctive settings of the jet-set nightlife, including a cool bar, dance club, casino and more. Special bricks, multiple bonuses, secret weapons, paddle size options and ball-speed variations make this fascinating game even more challenging. The Block Breaker Deluxe rage has arrived.
Cocoto Fishing Master (Neko Entertainment, 1 player, Rated E for Everyone, 700 Wii Points): Welcome to the adventures of Cocoto, Fishing Master. Get ready for a completely new experience on Wii. Play the role of Cocoto and travel the world to find five millennial fish. Only they can stop the magic cauldron from overflowing with lava and prevent the world from being destroyed. Thanks to Cocoto Fishing Master for Wii, fishing has never been such fun. Use the Wii Remote� and Nunchuk� controllers like a real fishing rod to catch more than 30 different fish. Discover five enchanted lakes in five different worlds from Cocoto's universe. Confront gigantic bosses to collect each fragment of the statuette that will allow you to wake the great god Geo from his slumber. Meet Cocoto's friends, sell your fish to Baggy and buy new fishing equipment from Neuro's shop.
Virtual Console
SAMURAI SHODOWN (NEOGEO, 1-2 players, Rated T for Teen-Animated Blood, Crude Humor, Violence, 900 Wii Points): This first entry in the extremely popular and revolutionary fighting-game series was released in 1993. Choose from 12 swordsmen with highly individualistic characteristics and fight furiously, ultimately confronting the evil Amakusa Shiro Tokisada. Each character wields his or her own specific weapon, but you must be careful not to lose it during the heat of battle. Some of the fighters also bring an animal companion into the fray, offering a unique aspect to the quick-paced action. Another significant feature of the game is the anger gauge, which indicates the level of anger felt by each of the combatants as they suffer repeated injuries. If the anger reaches its maximum level, the attacking ability of the character increases, leading to even more intense confrontations. Through it all, the refined camera system smoothly zooms in and out of the playing field, presenting the frenzy of the battle while showcasing the lively background (watch as the referee scores hits). Awaken the samurai spirit within and get ready for a new kind of fight.
