Fishing, Block-Breaking, And A Samurai Showdown

It's Wii Downloadables Day, and this week sees a set of two WiiWare titles and one big Virtual Console release that will have us geeks and otaku complaining about our lack of Wii storage space all day long!

On the WiiWare side of things we get an update to the classic block-breaking genre with Gameloft's aptly titled Block Breaker Deluxe (800 points), which adds special bricks, weapons, and the ever-popular ball-speed variations to the standard ball-on-paddle action, along with an exclusive multiplayer mode.

Then we have Neko Entertainment's epic fishing adventure Cocoto Fishing Master (700 points), which casts (ouch) you as Cocoto, a strange little fellow travelling the world in search of the five millennial fish that can save the world. Check out the official website for more info on what could be a rather enchanting little title.

Finally we have the lone VC title, Samurai Showdown for the NEOGEO (900 points), the classic title that launched the revolutionary fighting-game series. It's a cherry on top of a decidedly quality Wii update Monday. Fishing, anyone?