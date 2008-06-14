Fitness Instructor Reviews Wii Fit

Diet.com fitness guru Sarah puts the Wii Fit through its paces in this video and comes to pretty much the same conclusion the rest of us did: It's better than not exercising. Here's a taste:
Soccer:
"Labeled as a balance exercise, this game could really double as a core workout however in order to get the benefits you need to engage your core.
Hula Hoop:
"According to my heart rate the benefits I received from hula hoop were equivalent to a walking warm-up. My advice go out and buy and actual hula hoop if you like it that much".
Running Program:
"Why purchase a $AU 95.79 game to run when you can do it for free?"
