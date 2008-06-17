Five LEGO Video Games That Will Never Be

With LEGO adding a delicious layer of licensing to properties like Star Wars, Indiana Jones and Batman to generally welcome results, we won't be surprised when LEGO Halo becomes a real project or once proud properties like Tomb Raider resort to the LEGO treatment to win new fans.
The Minus World gang put together a list of five LEGO video games that will never ever happen, though we're not 100% sure that LEGO Juno is completely off the table. Our favourite is above, but heretics may find LEGO The Passion of the Christ more to their liking.
5 LEGO Video Games That Will Never Happen [The Minus-World]
Yeah none of those will get made.
There seems to be a few things a movie must have/do to qualify for the lego treatment:
1 - action/adventure
2 - part of a franchise
3 - have a PG or M rating
4 - preferably have some kind of George Lucas involvement
Off the top of my head the only series I can think of that would currently qualify would be
further comic book adaptions - spiderman, maybe even wolverine (X-Men). Others?