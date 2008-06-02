The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Game Connect 08, I Like The Talking: I'm still keeping a close eye on the Game Connect 08 posts. As I said, if I see something the sounds ace, I'll send you out a little something. We don't have a lot of developer-orientated events here in Australia, so the biggest one we have needs all the support it can get. Now, let those ideas flow!

Game Connect 08, Looking For More Discussion
Question Time: How Can We Make Game Connect 08 Awesome
GDAA May Reconsider Speaker Fee For Game Connect 08

  • zero1328 Guest

    Maybe it's just me but I don't see this post in Kotaku-US. Either Aussies are fairly shy are there's a smaller readership on the Aussie side of Kotaku, so maybe the US commenters can give a hand in brainstorming.

    On that note, I wonder how country of origin can affect game style or the development process? There are differences in culture, and this can generally alter the themes and settings of a movie or book, if only in subtle fashions. Gameplay mechanics could be similar.

