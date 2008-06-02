Game Connect 08, I Like The Talking: I'm still keeping a close eye on the Game Connect 08 posts. As I said, if I see something the sounds ace, I'll send you out a little something. We don't have a lot of developer-orientated events here in Australia, so the biggest one we have needs all the support it can get. Now, let those ideas flow!

