Game Show Channel Coming To Xbox Live

A new social gaming channel is coming to Xbox LIVE, one that looks to be another attempt from Microsoft to target the casual gaming crowd with "programmatic, highly concurrent social interactive games". That's the long way of saying "game shows" as Xbox LIVE versions of Jeopardy! and Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? appear to be coming to the "SBG Channel".

Leaked information that pointed to an Avatars system coming to Xbox 360 and games like Lips and Forza Motorsport 3 also dishes details on the SBG Channel. The channel is said to also feature "concepts" in the "Trivia, Reality TV, Puzzles and Sports" genres with live events and plans to feature real-world and virtual prizes.

