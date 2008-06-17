Gears Movie Gets A Director, Re-Write

Hellooooooo Len Wiseman! Wiseman, Variety reports, has signed on to direct the Gears of War movie. You may (or may not) know Wiseman from his previous works Die Hard 4 and...the Underworld series. Hrm. Variety are also reporting that the original screenplay - penned by Stuart Beattie - is going to be reworked by Chris Morgan, who you may (or may not) know from previous works like...Fast & the Furious: Tokyo Drift. Hrmmm. Seems the movie's also going to be pushed back, too - originally planned for 2009, Mark Rein is now saying "We want to get it right. There's no timetable for us. We just want to make as good a movie as we can, and we think (Wiseman's) the guy who will do it".

