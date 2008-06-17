GH Aerosmith's Saving Grace: Run DMC



If you called me up on the phone and invited me over to your house for a night of Guitar Hero: Aerosmith, this clip illustrates the one reason I might consider your offer, before wondering how it is you got my phone number and subsequently moving my entire life in fear of internet stalkers.

Any fond memories of Aerosmith from my childhood are directly attributable to Run DMC's cover of "Walk This Way". To this day I am disappointed nearly to tears if I hear that opening riff without DMC's vocals immediately following them. Purists be damned, this is one of those rare songs that rap actually made better.