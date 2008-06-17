The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

GH Aerosmith's Saving Grace: Run DMC


If you called me up on the phone and invited me over to your house for a night of Guitar Hero: Aerosmith, this clip illustrates the one reason I might consider your offer, before wondering how it is you got my phone number and subsequently moving my entire life in fear of internet stalkers.

Any fond memories of Aerosmith from my childhood are directly attributable to Run DMC's cover of "Walk This Way". To this day I am disappointed nearly to tears if I hear that opening riff without DMC's vocals immediately following them. Purists be damned, this is one of those rare songs that rap actually made better.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles