Give Developers A Wish And They'll Wish For...

There's a cute feature up over at 1UP at the moment, where a bunch of noted developers have been given one wish. ONE ONLY (no secondsys). Or three, if they'd like, but not two. And those wishes can only be applied to some aspect of games development, not, you know. For their missus to get larger norgs, or to get a never-ending cookie jar or something. Warren Spector wants an engine that makes games as "easy" to make as movies. Will Wright wants better AI pathfinding. BioWare's Muzyka & Zeschuk want convincing, emotional AI. Some of the others are more interesting than that, others aren't, others cheated and are now trapped inside a brass lantern for a thousand generations.

Three Wishes [1UP]

