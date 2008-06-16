Guitar Hero World Tour's New Guitar Control Revealed, Priced

Also in the batch of leaks going up on NeoGAF and elsewhere: Guitar Hero World Tour (aka GH IV) will feature new controls on the guitar neck, plus a raft of A-list artists including, curiously, the Doors.

"New touch-sensitive guitar Neck Slide opens up the entire guitar neck for unbound solos - shred how you want", says the leaked docs. Word up to this point had promised an upgraded guitar but no details.

The game will also roll out with drums with cymbals, and a mike, which we knew. The drums are wireless and will have quiet pads.

At this rate, GH and Rock Band enthusiasts will have a garage full of obsolete instruments, and this kit is likely to set you back $AU 191.56. But that money also buys you tracks from Jimi Hendrix, The Doors, Foo Fighters, Smashing Pumpkins, Korn, System of a Down, Ozzy Osbourne, Interpol, Muse "and dozens more".

The Doors — let's keep an eye on that one. Drummer John Densmore is notorious for refusing to licence Doors tracks, memorably turning down $AU 15.96 million from Cadillac and criticising other band members' matrialism. The band's unanimous consent is required for any licensing deal, and Densmore has been the only holdout, with one exception: he did agree to allow "Riders on the Storm" to be used in a Pirelli advertisement in the UK only, but later said he'd heard Jim Morrison's voice and sent his portion of the take to charity. If Guitar Hero has truly landed the Doors, it's a big change to how that band has carried on, post-Morrison.

