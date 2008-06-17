The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Happy Tree Friends Live Next Week

Fans of lovable little cartoon animals dying in entertaining ways will have reason to rejoice next week as Sega officially confirms a June 25th release for Happy Tree Friends: False Alarm for the Xbox Live Arcade. The game features 10 levels of Lemmings-inspired action, in which you interact with the environment using hilariously deadly tools in order to save the Happy Tree Friends from dying horrible deaths, which I am sure we'll all get around to doing once we've done killing them.
While no official price has been set, I'd assume the game won't stray far from the established 800 point average.

Happy Tree Friends has always ticked me off a bit, as these folks make money doing exactly the sort of thing that got me kicked out of high school art class and sent to the counsellor's office. Lucky bastards.

Happy Tree Friends for XBLA next week [Eurogamer]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles