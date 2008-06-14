Have Your Art In Little King's Story

Marvellous' upcoming Little King's Story, formerly known as "Project O", has some gorgeous art, so it's not a stretch to guess it might inspire some fan art. With that in mind, Marvellous and its publisher, Xseed, have announced an art contest, with the winner's design to appear in the game.

One artist will be chosen among 100 winners submitting an original picture of a creature, person, ghost, beast, or anything like that - the chosen design will become a character in the game, while the other 99 will be featured in the in-game museum exhibit.

The requirements for a valid entry are pretty specific, and all info and submission instructions are included after the jump. Pens, pencils, paint, go!

100 winners will be selected - One (1) Grand Prize Winner's illustration will become an actual in-game character, while ninety-nine (99) other illustrations will be displayed in the in-game museum exhibit! The theme of the competition is some kind of UMA, or an Unidentified Mysterious Animal. The illustration can be any kind of creature, beast, ghost, a weird man, etc; the only thing limiting the creativity of the creation is your own imagination!

The contest may be entered by e-mailing an original digital work of art in the form of a .gif, .jpg, .bmp, .tiff, or.eps file to [email protected] with the subject heading "Little King's Story UMA Contest." Your illustration must be an unpublished, original work of art and the image should have dimensions of 148mm x 105mm with a resolution of 300 DPI.

Please provide the following information in the body of your e-mail:

· Name of your UMA

· Your name

· Your age

· Your address

· Your phone number

· Your e-mail address

· Name that you wish to appear with the illustration (real name or pen name)

If you prefer to send in your submission by mail, mail a standard 4.25" x 6" postcard with the UMA illustration or a CD containing the digital artwork and above listed information to:

Little King's Story UMA Contest

XSEED Games

21515 Hawthorne Blvd., Suite 1020

Torrance, CA 90503

All entries must be e-mailed or post-marked by August 1, 2008

For more information and to read the full official contest rules please visit:

http://www.littlekingsstory.com

or

http://www.xseedgames.com

