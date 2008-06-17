Korean MMO Gets Unreal Engine 3 Licence

T-Entertainment, creators of Korean massively multiplayer online role-playing games Laghaim and Last Chaos, licenced the Unreal Engine 3 for an upcoming MMO codenamed L2, the company announced today.

T-Entertainment Licenses Unreal Engine 3

SEOUL, KOREA - June 16, 2008 - Seoul-based T-Entertainment today announced that it has licensed Epic Games' Unreal Engine 3 for an upcoming project codenamed L2, a massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG).

While staying true to the roots of T-Entertainment's previous MMORPGs, Laghaim and Last Chaos, L2 draws on elements from role-playing (RPG) and real-time strategy (RTS) games, and can be described as "futuristic fantasy with a taste of space opera." L2 is being developed for PC, and is scheduled for a worldwide release in 2010.

"We have a team of seasoned professionals devoted to L2 project, and we are confident that by integrating our expertise and Unreal Engine 3's excellent performance, L2 will be a top-tier MMORPG that fascinates gamers all around the world," said John Hong, CTO of T-Entertainment.

"T-Entertainment is a well-diversified entertainment company that is poised to launch yet another successful MMORPG worldwide," said Jay Wilbur, vice president of Epic Games. "We are constantly improving the Unreal Engine, and look forward to providing them with cutting-edge game development tools and technology for many months to come."

Game developers and publishers worldwide have licensed Unreal Engine 3 for PC, Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3. Since Epic has shipped its internal titles across all supported platforms, the engine's content pipeline and technical capabilities have achieved unprecedented levels of maturity and accessibility. These advancements, combined with the continual incorporation of top quality middleware via Epic's Integrated Partners Program, has primed Unreal Engine 3 as the leading offering for cross-platform game development. Through this licensing agreement, T-Entertainment will be able to take advantage of the engine's latest enhancements, including advanced character lighting, ambient occlusion, and dynamic fluid surfaces.