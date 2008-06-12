Kratos Was Originally Dominus, Twisted Metal Originally More Awesome

Nestled gently at the bottom of one of his most recent blog posts, David Jaffe has spoken a little on a topic that I've always found interesting as hell: the previous/working titles of some of his games. Something about how a different name can alter your entire perception of a title...anyways. Some of them are really interesting! Like the fact one of God of War's possible names was Ω. Just the symbol. And the fact Kratos was for a long time going to be called the much-cheesier (especially with ham and pineapple) Dominus. And that one of Twisted Metal's original names was the brilliantly evocative Cars and Rockets, which Jaffe said "nobody else" liked. Nobody? Oh Sony.

Why the do we even try? [Jaffe's Blog]