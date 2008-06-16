The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Leak Seems to Confirm Xbox Live Avatars On the Way

A yet-to-be-plugged leak has spilled rumours and secrets on Call of Duty, Forza Motorsport 3, and plans for Xbox Live. Xbox 360 Fanboy is rooting through the plumbing, here's what has broken so far on that site.

• Microsoft seems to be developing a response to the Mii, confirming a long running-rumour. From the docs obtained, it seems avatars will replace the gamer picture and "provide a more lifelike, animated, and fully customisable persona".

More on these leaks as they develop.

Rumour: Avatars are Microsoft's Take on Miis? [Xbox 360 Fanboy]

Comments

  • Nathan Guest

    Oh cool.
    Now it will be even easier to express how big my head is, compared to my body.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles