Leaked Details On Lips, Microsoft's Answer To SingStar

Microsoft's uncanny inability to keep a secret has resulted in a major dump of early—and unofficial—information. Rumoured details on one of the company's upcoming games, Lips—already known via a previous leak—has made its way onto the internet, courtesy of the intrepid and nosy NeoGAF crowd. Details on the Xbox 360 answer to Sony's SingStar have emerged, a "music and singing game that includes 30 songs, 2 wireless interactive microphones, the ability to use and sing your own music or downloaded songs from an online service".

According to details allegedly culled from marketing materials, Lips will score players on their singing, tracking pitch, rhythm and tune. In addition, the included microphone peripherals are said to have lights on the shaft the "pulse to the rhythm of your voice" along with motion sensors that let players "dance, move or swing to score points".

Lips is said to include 30 songs, but will let gamers use their own music ripped from a CD or iPod. The game will drop recorded vocals in uploaded tracks, letting players sing along and be scored by their tune-holding ability. Lips will also let you add lyrics to uploaded tracks.

There's also talk of a music download service, which charges users "a small fee" for each song.

Consider this rumour for now, but realise these are Microsoft rumours and, therefore, likely true.

