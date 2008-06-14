Levine Figures He's Worth More Money, In Renegotations With Take-Two

Since leading the team that put out BioShock, Ken Levine's been enjoying his fair share of accolades, awards and respect. But money? Well, his cash income's the same as it was pre-BioShock, something he (and his Hollywood agent) are looking at changing. Variety reports Levine's been in negotiations for months now with Take-Two, hoping to not only get the kind of money being such a big name warrants, but an increased amount of creative freedom as well. Be interesting to see how it all pans out, especially if it sets a precedent for other big-name devs to follow.

Ken Levine re-negotiating contract with Take-Two [Variety]