The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Levine Figures He's Worth More Money, In Renegotations With Take-Two

Since leading the team that put out BioShock, Ken Levine's been enjoying his fair share of accolades, awards and respect. But money? Well, his cash income's the same as it was pre-BioShock, something he (and his Hollywood agent) are looking at changing. Variety reports Levine's been in negotiations for months now with Take-Two, hoping to not only get the kind of money being such a big name warrants, but an increased amount of creative freedom as well. Be interesting to see how it all pans out, especially if it sets a precedent for other big-name devs to follow.

Ken Levine re-negotiating contract with Take-Two [Variety]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles