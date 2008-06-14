Mario Breaks From Princess Saving To Shill Some Hockey

2K Sports made kind of a big deal about the impending release of NHL 2K9 being "the first and only officially licenced NHL and NHLPA video game for Wii" but we didn't know how serious the Take-Two label was. They got Mario—yes, that Mario—to help drum up enthusiasm for video game hockey, waggle-style at last night's 2008 NHL Awards in Toronto. Normally, our eyes glaze over when someone brings up hockey video games that were released after NHL 94 for the Genesis, but when Mario foregos pimping his own sports ventures, we're forced to sit up and listen. Or at least write a smarmy post!